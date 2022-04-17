Chicago-area teen working as Easter Bunny to save money for college

A Chicago-area teenager has come up with a creative way to save money for college by working as the Easter Bunny.

Kayden Myers, 13, told FOX Business he came up with the idea last year as the COVID-19 pandemic was keeping people indoors.

"No one could really go out and see the Easter Bunny," Myers said.

That’s when he brainstormed with his parents and came up with the idea of being the Easter bunny for children in his neighborhood.

EASTER SUNDAY: HERE'S WHAT'S OPEN AND CLOSED THIS WEEKEND

Myers said he goes to houses in his neighborhood, lays out Easter eggs for the children, and takes pictures. When the kids are looking for the Easter eggs, the parents pay him, Myers told FOX Business.

Last year, he estimated he made around $1,200. This year, profits were less – around $700 – as inflation and high gas prices bit into people’s wallets.

INVESTORS ARE IN FOR A BUSY WEEK WITH SLEW OF BIG-NAME EARNINGS ON THE DOCKET

"It all went into my college savings," Myers told FOX Business.

He got some additional money in tips, which he said he has invested in cryptocurrencies.

"I’m going to try and do it as long as I can," Myers said. "Maybe when I’m near the end of high school, I might not be able to, but I’m going to try to do it as long as I can."

Kayden’s family told FOX Business he is interested in engineering and wants to one day become a volunteer firefighter like his father.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

His mother, Krystle Myers, told FOX Business: "we know with Kayden’s ambitions that he will achieve his goal one hop at a time."