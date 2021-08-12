Chicago adds 12 states to its COVID-19 travel advisory list

Twelve states have been added to Chicago's travel advisory list this week amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Idaho, North Carolina, Washington, Oregon, California, New Mexico, Montana, Delaware, New York, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa have all "surpassed the mark of 15 cases per day, per 100,000 residents," according to the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH).

Unvaccinated travelers from the aforementioned states are "advised to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Chicago or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival," according to public health officials. Vaccinated travelers are exempt.

In total, there are 31 states and two territories on Chicago's COVID Travel Advisory list. It's the first time since April that the list has more states surpassing the mark of cases per day, per 100,000 residents than under, officials said.

At the end of June, Chicago’s Emergency Travel Order was changed to an advisory "after three consecutive reporting periods of no states crossing the threshold of 15 cases per 100,000 residents per day," officials said.

The emergency travel order could be reinstated by Chicago "at any time" if the surge in cases continues and the list grows.

The city fully reopened on July 11 after having the "lowest positivity rate since the beginning of the pandemic," the health department tweeted. However, officials are still urging residents to get vaccinated and wear a mask in certain settings.

"We continue to stress the importance of getting vaccinated for COVID, and adherence to all masking guidelines for travel," the health department tweeted in July, right after the city added its first two states – Missouri and Arkansas – back onto the list.



