Chic-fil-A goes pop-up for the holidays to bring families together

Chick-fil-A is going all out for this holiday season.

The fast-food chain launched a seasonal initiative on Wednesday that will see a limited-time pop-up gift-giving location in New York City accompanied by a short film based on a survery Chick-fil-A conducted to understand what people want out of the holidays, according to Chick-fil-A's website.

After commissioning the nationwide survey, Chick-fil-A discovered 73 percent of participants wanted to spend more time with family and friends during the holidays, while 93 percent said that quality time together is the most important part of creating holiday memories, beating out the likes of holiday parties, food, music, decorations and even gifts.

Dubbed “Together Time,” Chic-fil-A introduced the campaign through a two-minute animated video based on "The Time Shop," which will premiere on NBC on Thanksgiving morning and will air throughout November and December.

The story follows a family rediscovering the meaning of family time thanks to a young girl and her experience visiting the magical fantasy Time Shop, where she learns about “Lost Time,” “Time that Flies” and “Together Time.”

The fast-food chain will also be launching the webpage, chic-fil-a.com/timeshop, where one can create a custom Time Card to family and friends during the holiday season, which it will print and mail to anyone in the United States for free.

Chick-fil-A will also be creating a free pop-up Time Shop experience in New York City, which will feature real-life imagining of the story featured in the short animated film. The pop-up experience will show different ways to spend time together within the frame of "Story Time," "Play Time" and "Snack Time" before entering a “Giving Time” area where one can create custom cards and gifts to family and friends. The Time Shop will be located in Soho and is scheduled to open Dec. 4-7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be closed on Sunday.

“During Christmas and the holiday season, so much of the conversation revolves around gifts. When we asked people what matters most to them, the resounding response was, ‘time,’” said Ashley Callahan, Chick-fil-A senior marketing director, in a statement. “And at Chick-fil-A, we’re always thinking about time, and work hard to give customers time back in how we serve them. This year we’re excited to help people gift and spend time together.”

Amongst survey respondents, many noted a disparity in the amount of time spent with friends and family compared to the time they would like to spend with friends and family, with participants claiming they only spend on average 14 hours a week with the people closest to them while desiring considerably more time with them.

The survey results also revealed that social media is the number one thing they would give up in order to spend more time with the people they care about, even more so than sacrificing work. Millennials and parents overwhelmingly voted this way, with 57 percent of Millennials and 55 percent of parents saying they would give up social media, and then work, to spend quality time with friends and family members.

Fifty-six percent of survey respondents claim that quality time with family and friends always brightens their day, while 42 percent said it always reduces stress levels.

“’Together Time’ is all about setting aside time for making memories, and is a phrase you’ll hear in our animated film. Years from now we might not remember what gifts we received, but we will remember how it felt to be with the people we love,” added Callahan.

