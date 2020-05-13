Chanel raising prices on iconic handbags as coronavirus makes raw materials more expensive

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

MILAN/PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury house Chanel said on Wednesday it was increasing prices on its handbags and some small leather goods worldwide to take into account a rise in the cost of raw materials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an emailed statement responding to a Reuters query, Chanel said the price increases in euros ranged between 5% and 17%.

"The price adjustments only regard Chanel's iconic handbags, 11.12 and 2.55, as well as Boy, Gabrielle, Chanel 19 bags and certain small leather goods," it said.

"These adjustments are made while ensuring that we avoid excessive price differentials between countries, in line with our commitments regarding price harmonization."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Sarah White)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS