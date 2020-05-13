Expand / Collapse search
Chanel raising prices on iconic handbags as coronavirus makes raw materials more expensive

Price increases in euros ranged between 5% and 17%

Reuters
MILAN/PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury house Chanel said on Wednesday it was increasing prices on its handbags and some small leather goods worldwide to take into account a rise in the cost of raw materials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an emailed statement responding to a Reuters query, Chanel said the price increases in euros ranged between 5% and 17%.

"The price adjustments only regard Chanel's iconic handbags, 11.12 and 2.55, as well as Boy, Gabrielle, Chanel 19 bags and certain small leather goods," it said.

A guest wears a black quilted Chanel bag, outside Alberta Ferretti, during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021, on Feb. 19, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

"These adjustments are made while ensuring that we avoid excessive price differentials between countries, in line with our commitments regarding price harmonization."

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Sarah White)

