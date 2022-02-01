CDC warns against travel to more COVID-stricken countries

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned Monday against travel to a dozen additional countries, citing high rates of COVID-19 infection.

Anguilla, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, French Guiana, Kosovo, Mexico, Moldova, Paraguay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Singapore and the Philippines were also updated as "Level 4" countries, with "Very High" levels of coronavirus.

People are advised to avoid travel to these destinations and to make sure they are vaccinated and up to date with COVID-19 vaccines before travel.

"Do not travel internationally until you are vaccinated and up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines. Getting vaccinated is still the best way to protect yourself from severe disease and slow the spread of COVID-19. In addition to following the requirements for international travel, CDC recommends that all travelers be up to date with COVID-19 vaccines before traveling," the agency said.

Those who are not up to date with vaccines should follow recommendations for all travelers as well as additional recommendations.

The CDC says these travelers should get tested with a viral test no more than three days before the trip and self-quarantine for a full five days after travel.

All travelers are instructed to follow airline requirements as well as any requirements at the destination, including wearing a face mask, social distancing, proof of vaccination, testing or quarantine.

There are now nearly 130 countries and territories in that designation, and the U.S. State Department also raised its travel advisory for some of the countries listed to "Level 4: Do Not Travel."

Several countries and territories were also listed as "Level 3: COVID-19 High" on Monday, including Bhutan, Brunei, Comoros, French Polynesia, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Honduras, Liberia, Nepal and Oman.

More than 50 countries are listed as "High" by the CDC.