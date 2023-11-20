Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Outbreaks
Published

CDC links peaches, nectarines, plums to Listeria outbreak

CDC issues a food safety alert for fruits linked to Listeria outbreak

close
Impossible Foods CEO Peter McGuinness tells the ‘Claman Countdown’ that the price gap between plant-based and animal-based product is ‘tightening.’ video

Impossible Foods CEO ‘not worried’ about patent issues: Peter McGuinness

Impossible Foods CEO Peter McGuinness tells the ‘Claman Countdown’ that the price gap between plant-based and animal-based product is ‘tightening.’

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a food safety alert linked to several fruits.

On Friday, November 17, the HMC Group Marketing, Inc., which does business as HMC Farms, voluntarily recalled peaches, plums and nectarines sold in retail stores between May 1 and November 15, 2022, and between May 1 and November 15, 2023.

The recalled fruit involves two pound bags branded "HMC Farms" or "Signature Farms", according to the CDC. It also includes individual fruit with a sticker that has "USA-E-U" and a number:

  • Yellow peach: 4044 or 4038
  • White peach: 4401
  • Yellow nectarine: 4036 or 4378
  • White nectarine: 3035
  • Red plum: 4042
  • Black plum: 4040

SALMONELLA-INFECTED CANTALOUPES LEAVE DOZENS SICK IN 15 STATES: HEALTH OFFICIALS

CDC Sign

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 06: A view of the sign of Center for Disease Control headquarters is seen in Atlanta, Georgia, United States on August 06, 2022.  (Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The company said in a press release that the fruit is being recalled because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

According to the company, healthy individuals who are infected may only suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. In more serious cases, health officials say Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

AS EYE DROP RECALLS CONTINUE, HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TO PROTECT YOUR VISION

Image 1 of 4

CDC recalls several fruits due to Listeria Outbreak. | Fox News

The CDC recommends consumers who do have the infected fruit to take the following steps:

  • Do not eat any recalled peaches, nectarines, and plums
  • Clean your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled fruit
  • Call a healthcare provider right away if you have these symptoms after eating the recalled fruit: Pregnant people usually have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. People who are not pregnant usually have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. They may also get a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures.
  • Pregnant people usually have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness.
  • People who are not pregnant usually have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. They may also get a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures.

ENOKI MUSHROOMS LINKED TO LISTERIA OUTBREAK IN TWO STATES: PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia, USA - August 28, 2011: Close up of entrance sign for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sign located near the 1700 block of Clifton Road in Atlanta, Georgia, on the Emory University campus. Vertical composition.

The CDC tells Fox News Digital that any businesses who still have the recalled fruit in stores should not serve or sell any of the fruit or food made with the fruit and follow the FDA's safe handling and cleaning advice. 

The CDC added that investigators are working to determine if any additional fruit or products made with these fruits may also be contaminated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP