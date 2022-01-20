CDC adds 22 more destinations to COVID-19 'high risk' travel list

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned against travel to 22 nations and territories on Tuesday as COVID-19 cases surged.

The agency issued advisories for Albania, Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Bermuda, Bolivia, Cape Verde, Egypt, Grenada, Guyana, Israel, Panama, Qatar, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sint Maarten, Suriname, the Bahamas, the British Virgin Islands, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and Uruguay.

The CDC now lists just over 100 countries and territories at "Level 4: Very High." Countries are designated as "Level 4" when more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents are registered in the past 28 days.

Earlier this month, the agency put Canada on that list.

While travelers are instructed to be fully vaccinated before traveling to those countries, the CDC's recommendations said unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to those destinations.

"Do not travel internationally until you are fully vaccinated," the advisory reads. "Getting vaccinated is still the best way to protect yourself from severe disease, slow the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the number of new variants. CDC encourages you get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose if you are eligible. People who are not fully vaccinated should follow additional recommendations before, during and after travel."

The CDC added that people should follow all airline requirements and any requirements at these destinations and that it recommended individuals get tested with a viral test one to three days before a trip.

In addition, it also elevated several countries and territories to "Level 3: High." Countries are designated as "Level 3" when between 100-500 cases per 100,000 residents are registered in the same timeframe.

Those destinations include Costa Rica, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, Fiji, Gabon, Ghana, Jamaica, Kuwait, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Paraguya, Saba, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Sint Eustatius, the Philippines, Togo and Uganda.