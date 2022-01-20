Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

CDC adds 22 more destinations to COVID-19 'high risk' travel list

The CDC now lists just over 100 countries and territories at 'Level 4: Very High'

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for January 20

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned against travel to 22 nations and territories on Tuesday as COVID-19 cases surged.

DELTA EXTENDS LIFE OF EXPIRING TRAVEL VOUCHERS FROM PANDEMIC

The agency issued advisories for Albania, Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Bermuda, Bolivia, Cape Verde, Egypt, Grenada, Guyana, Israel, Panama, Qatar, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sint Maarten, Suriname, the Bahamas, the British Virgin Islands, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and Uruguay.

The CDC now lists just over 100 countries and territories at "Level 4: Very High." Countries are designated as "Level 4" when more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents are registered in the past 28 days.

A man has a sample collected at a drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Earlier this month, the agency put Canada on that list.

While travelers are instructed to be fully vaccinated before traveling to those countries, the CDC's recommendations said unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to those destinations.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Do not travel internationally until you are fully vaccinated," the advisory reads. "Getting vaccinated is still the best way to protect yourself from severe disease, slow the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the number of new variants. CDC encourages you get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose if you are eligible. People who are not fully vaccinated should follow additional recommendations before, during and after travel." 

close
FOX Business' Ashley Webster speaks with Canaveral Port Authority CEO Captain John Murray regarding the CDC's warning to Americans looking to travel via cruise ship. video

CDC designates cruise traveling as Level 4 health alert

FOX Business' Ashley Webster speaks with Canaveral Port Authority CEO Captain John Murray regarding the CDC's warning to Americans looking to travel via cruise ship.

The CDC added that people should follow all airline requirements and any requirements at these destinations and that it recommended individuals get tested with a viral test one to three days before a trip.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In addition, it also elevated several countries and territories to "Level 3: High." Countries are designated as "Level 3" when between 100-500 cases per 100,000 residents are registered in the same timeframe.

Those destinations include Costa Rica, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, Fiji, Gabon, Ghana, Jamaica, Kuwait, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Paraguya, Saba, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Sint Eustatius, the Philippines, Togo and Uganda.