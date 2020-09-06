CBS allowing 'Blue Bloods,' 'SEAL Team' and more to begin production after coronavirus shutdown

CBS is getting back to work on some of its most popular shows now that some states are reopening and guidelines are in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit U.S. shores, one of the biggest sectors that felt the impact of the various shutdowns was the entertainment industry as TV and film productions scrambled to figure out how to continue on without being able to gather indoors.

Fortunately for a handful of series under the ViacomCBS banner, Deadline reports that CBS’ “Blue Bloods,” “Blood and Treasure” and “SEAL Team” along with The CW’s “Charmed” and “Nancy Drew” as well as Showtime’s “Your Honor” have all been given the green light to resume production in a matter of weeks.

What’s interesting is the fact that all the shows have been allowed to resume production despite filming taking place across a myriad of cities. “Blue Bloods” shoots in New York City while “SEAL Team” is an L.A.-based production. Meanwhile, like many CW series, “Nancy Drew” and “Charmed” shoot in Vancouver.

The outlet reports that the networks have been working tirelessly since the pandemic began to try and safely get production to restart. As a result, the greenlight decisions are coming in batches, with the network’s flagship shows “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” being among the first to fire production back up.

Deadline reports that the CBS drama “Evil” and the Disney+ comedy “Diary of a Female President” will likely be next to get back to work.

All the returning series will reportedly operate with strict protocols in place to ensure they don’t contribute to the spread of COVID-19. CBS joins a number of networks slowly ramping up production again after facing an uncertain future for the past six months. As the virus continues to affect the nation without a vaccine, many have found creative solutions to either move shows online or develop a rigorous system to help keep things safe on-set for both cast and crew.