CBP warns American shoppers to 'beware of counterfeits' ahead of the holidays

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is warning Americans to check their lists — and their gifts — twice this holiday season to avoid purchasing counterfeit goods. The agency said that buying knockoff products threatens the U.S. economy and could harm consumers.

"CBP is on the front line of stopping illicit goods from entering the country. It is crucial that shoppers understand that buying cheap, inauthentic goods is not victimless," Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner Diane J. Sabatino, of CBP’s Office of Field Operations, said in a statement.

CBP noted that in fiscal year 2025 (FY25) it seized nearly 79 million counterfeit products, which had a combined Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price value of over $7.3 billion, had they been authentic. Among the top items were clothing, consumer electronics, toys and medication.

Beyond the illegality of selling the phony goods, CBP sounded the alarm over the possible "health and safety risks" the fake products pose.

"It can cause harm to those you care about because of toxic materials and can even fund criminal activities," Sabatino said.

CBP said manufacturers of fake products often sell inauthentic versions of popular products, often through online platforms. The agency noted that the purchasing of these counterfeit items "adversely impacts U.S. businesses."

The agency underscored the importance of verifying the legitimacy of things one purchases, as ignorance about an item's origin does not automatically absolve the buyer of any responsibility. Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner of CBP’s Office of Trade Susan S. Thomas reminded shoppers to "use due diligence when making purchases."

"It is against the law to import counterfeit or pirated merchandise, and individual consumers may be liable for penalties or fines even if ordered by mistake," Thomas said in a statement. "Don’t be fooled by counterfeits and use due diligence when making purchases."

To help consumers avoid mistakenly buying counterfeit goods, the CBP recommends that shoppers first and foremost trust their instincts. If a deal seems too good to be real, it probably is. The price can give clues as to the authenticity of the product.

For shoppers, part of following their instincts is also about determining where to shop, especially online. CBP urges buyers to only shop at reputable online sources and to avoid suspicious websites, which includes ones that may have typos or lack a refund policy or contact method. To ensure that an online shopping platform is legitimate, one should also check that it begins with "https://."

Another way to protect yourself from buying counterfeit goods is to keep your devices updated with cybersecurity protection.

CBP also urges people to spread the word and to take action if they receive counterfeit items.

"If you receive a fake good, report it through CBP’s Trade Violations Reporting platform or the National IPR Center. Your actions can make online shopping safer and smarter for all."