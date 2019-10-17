These casino employees won't be allowed on gaming floors when they're not working

Should casino workers be allowed to gamble when they’re off the clock?

They won’t be for long in Macau, where the local Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau recently informed casino operators in the autonomous Chinese region that anyone employed by a casino in any gaming operations role, including cashiers, security, food servers and cleaners, will be prohibited from gaming spaces when not working, Casino.org reported.

The ban goes into effect on Dec. 27.

The bureau said it’s seeking to add better safeguards against money laundering and problem gambling, according to the report.

About 54,000 casino staffers will be affected by the ban.

Any casino employees who break the rule will face fines worth the equivalent of up to $1,200, Inside Asian Gaming reported.

The workers will be allowed in casinos on the first three days of the Lunar New Year and for work-related activities like training, according to the report.

Macau’s six casino licenses will expire in 2022, but industry analysts expect Sands, Wynn, Melco, Galaxy and SJM will all get renewed operating deals, Casino.org reported.

Meanwhile, Macau casino workers have been pressing for better work-life conditions like holiday schedules, a standardized five-day workweek and smoke-free workplaces, according to the report. The workers’ union sent its list of wishes to the incoming Macau chief executive.

