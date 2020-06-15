Amazon sellers cashing in on George Floyd's death

There are some people who are apparently trying to make a buck off the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed while being detained by a former white Minneapolis police officer.

His death has prompted the sale of an array of apparel bearing his name and face -- many of which can be found on Amazon.

If shoppers simply type in "George Floyd" onto Amazon's search bar, a wide range of products listed by third-party sellers that represent Floyd and the nationwide protests of racial injustice and police brutality will appear.

Some experts argue that having these products for sale does not send "the right message" to consumers.

“If the ultimate goal is to show support and to get the message out there then why don’t they donate these t-shirts rather than capitalize on the situation," entrepreneur and marketing expert Tom Maoli told FOX Business, adding that if anything they could at least donate one item per sale.

Some of the items feature the phrase, "I Can't Breathe," which was repeatedly uttered by Floyd while a police officer, who has been charged with second-degree murder, pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes.

The items include T-shirts, sweatshirts, tank tops, buttons, stickers and facemasks.

Consumers have dolled out upwards of $24 to $28 for certain T-shirts or sweatshirts. Meanwhile, masks cost around $15 and stickers cost around $12, according to some listings. Another third party seller has listed a set of eight pins with Floyd's face and several phrases calling for a reckoning of police violence against black people, that cost $5 plus shipping.

Tcombo, one of the sellers listed, could not be reached for comment by phone and has not immediately responded to email requests for comment regarding their intention to sell the products. Other attempts to reach third-party sellers, including Kabble America, were unsuccessful. Few have websites with contact information.

Amazon did not immediately respond to FOX Business' requests for comment.

The move to sell these items has prompted a backlash from social media users condemning the practice.

Although, Amazon is not alone. Other online, albeit smaller eCommerce sites, such as Teenpublic.com and Redbubble.com, also have similar products listed.

Teen Public and Red Bubble have not immediately responded to FOX Business' requests for comment regarding the sale of these products and if any proceeds will be donated.

Not every retailer is trying to profit from Floyd's death.

For example, UFreshC, an online retailer, is donating 100 percent of the proceeds of one of its shirts, which says "Chappelle 8:46" to the George Floyd Memorial Fund.

UFreshC did not immediately respond to FOX Business's request for comment.

Similarly, God is Dope, an Atlanta based clothing brand, sold $25,000 worth of "I Can't Breathe Shirts" and it gave 100 percent of the proceeds to George Floyd's family.

"We have the best customers in the world!! When we all come together as a people we can do anything! So glad we can use our platform for to help," the company wrote on Instagram.

