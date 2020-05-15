Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Carnival cuts 820 jobs as coronavirus crisis batters cruise industry

537 employees will be furloughed

Reuters
Carnival Corp. CEO Arnold Donald hopes scientists and officials align on coronavirus protocols in the coming weeks to help his industry.

Cruise operator Carnival Corp said on Thursday it is cutting 820 positions out of a workforce of roughly 3,000 employees in Florida, as the future of the industry remains uncertain amid no-sail orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
CCLCARNIVAL CORP.12.54+0.27+2.16%

The Miami, Florida-based company said it would also place another 537 employees on furloughs.

CARNIVAL ANNOUNCES CORONAVIRUS LAYOFFS, FURLOUGHS, SALARY REDUCTIONS

View from onboard Carnival Liberty as Carnival Victory Cruise Ship departs the Grand Turk Cruise Terminal in the Turks and Caicos Islands on April 3 2014. (iStock)

Carnival said it is cutting salaries, work weeks and jobs that would save the company “hundreds of millions of dollars,” with the majority of the impact at its locations in Florida, California, and Washington.

The company did not report the number of employees that would be impacted by the changes in other locations even as it said “the actions in some way affect every shoreside employee.”

