Carnival cuts 820 jobs as coronavirus crisis batters cruise industry

Cruise operator Carnival Corp said on Thursday it is cutting 820 positions out of a workforce of roughly 3,000 employees in Florida, as the future of the industry remains uncertain amid no-sail orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Miami, Florida-based company said it would also place another 537 employees on furloughs.

Carnival said it is cutting salaries, work weeks and jobs that would save the company “hundreds of millions of dollars,” with the majority of the impact at its locations in Florida, California, and Washington.

The company did not report the number of employees that would be impacted by the changes in other locations even as it said “the actions in some way affect every shoreside employee.”

