Carnival cruise ships collide at Cozumel, 1 person injured

Two Carnival cruise ships collided off Cozumel, Mexico, Friday.

The Carnival Glory had an allision — when a moving ship hits a stationary ship — with the Carnival Legend as the Glory was maneuvering to dock, the cruise line told FOX Business. The cause wasn’t immediately clear.

One guest aboard the Glory suffered a minor injury as a dining room was evacuated, according to Carnival.

Video shared on social media showed the hit (warning, the below video contains coarse language):

Carnival said it was assessing the damage but there were no issues affecting the seaworthiness of either ship. The cruise line said it had advised guests from both ships to “enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel.”

Witnesses' videos showed damage to the Glory’s stern well above the waterline.

The Legend is on a seven-day cruise from Tampa, Florida, while the Glory is on a seven-day cruise from New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Glory is 952 feet long and weighs 110,000 tons. Its normal cruise capacity is 2,980 guests and it has more than 1,100 crew members, according to Carnival. The Legend is 963 feet long and weighs 88,500 tons. It has a normal cruise capacity of 2,124 guests and has a crew of about 930.

The collision came the same day that Carnival Corp posted better-than-expected revenue and profit, Reuters reported. Carnival said its net revenue increased 7.3 percent to $4.78 billion, beating analyst estimates. A big part of the increase was on-board spending, which rose by about 30 percent.

