Carnival cruise ship passenger rescued by Coast Guard hours after falling overboard

A missing passenger from the Carnival Valor cruise ship was rescued hours later Thursday by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The 28-year-old was discovered about 20 miles south of Southwest Pass, a channel south of Louisiana at the mouth of the Mississippi River.

He had been reported missing at around 2:30 p.m. local time on the same day and was located at around 8:25 p.m. by a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew.

The passenger was hoisted out of the water and up onto a helicopter before being given medical attention at the New Orleans Lakefront Airport.

He was last reported in stable condition.

"We are beyond grateful that this case ended with a positive outcome," Lt. Seth Gross, a Sector New Orleans search and rescue mission coordinator, said in statement. "It took a total team effort from Coast Guard watchstanders, response crews and our professional maritime partners operating in the Gulf of Mexico to locate the missing individual and get him to safety. If not for the alert crew aboard the motor vessel Crinis, this case could have had a much more difficult ending."

The ship was on its way to Cozumel, Mexico, but retraced its route to help with the search before continuing on.

The man was reported missing after leaving a bar to use the restroom at around 11 a.m.

"We greatly appreciate the efforts of all, most especially the U.S. Coast Guard and the mariner who spotted the guest in the water," Carnival told Fox Business Digital in an emailed statement on Friday.

Fox Business Digital's request from Sector New Orleans was not immediately returned.