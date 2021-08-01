Carnival Cruise's newest shipped launches from Florida port

Sometimes, Mardi Gras happens in Florida.

Carnival Cruise Line launched its newest ship from a port in Florida on July 30. This event not only marks the first journey on the new ship, but also another step towards a return to pre-pandemic operations.

The Mardi Gras is Carnival Cruise Line’s newest flagship. In a press release, the company explained that it is the first cruise ship in the Americas powered by Liquefied Natural Gas, a more eco-friendly option.

Carnival President Christine Duffy said, "Mardi Gras has been five years in the making so to finally welcome guests on board to experience this one-of-a-kind ship is something that we’ve been looking forward to for a very long time. Not only is Mardi Gras providing a truly unique vacation experience to our guests, it’s so gratifying to be able to play a role helping the local community by providing much-needed jobs and a boost to the economy."

According to Carnival, this also marks the first time a cruise ship has set sail from Port Canaveral with guests since the pandemic first the industry to halt cruises over a year ago.

The boat will be captained by Giuseppe Giusa, who said, "Today was a truly emotional moment for our entire Mardi Gras team. Having the distinction as the flagship of Carnival Cruise Line is a great honor and our entire team is ready to provide our guests with the vacation they have been so patiently waiting for. We are ready to get back to fun."