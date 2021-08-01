Carnival Cruise's newest shipped launches from Florida port
The Mardi Gras is the first cruise ship to launch from Port Canaveral with guests since the pandemic forced the industry to halt trips
Sometimes, Mardi Gras happens in Florida.
Carnival Cruise Line launched its newest ship from a port in Florida on July 30. This event not only marks the first journey on the new ship, but also another step towards a return to pre-pandemic operations.
The Mardi Gras is Carnival Cruise Line’s newest flagship. In a press release, the company explained that it is the first cruise ship in the Americas powered by Liquefied Natural Gas, a more eco-friendly option.
Carnival President Christine Duffy said, "Mardi Gras has been five years in the making so to finally welcome guests on board to experience this one-of-a-kind ship is something that we’ve been looking forward to for a very long time. Not only is Mardi Gras providing a truly unique vacation experience to our guests, it’s so gratifying to be able to play a role helping the local community by providing much-needed jobs and a boost to the economy."
According to Carnival, this also marks the first time a cruise ship has set sail from Port Canaveral with guests since the pandemic first the industry to halt cruises over a year ago.
The boat will be captained by Giuseppe Giusa, who said, "Today was a truly emotional moment for our entire Mardi Gras team. Having the distinction as the flagship of Carnival Cruise Line is a great honor and our entire team is ready to provide our guests with the vacation they have been so patiently waiting for. We are ready to get back to fun."