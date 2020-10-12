Carnival Cruise Line cancels November cruises out of Miami, Port Canaveral

Carnival Cruise Line said Monday that it is now cancelling its November trips out of Miami and Port Canaveral.

CARNIVAL CRUISE BRANDS COSTA, AIDA RETURN TO SEAS IN EUROPE

The move comes after the company discontinued trips from all other U.S. homeports for November and December earlier this month due to the extension of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's no sail order and as the coronavirus pandemic continues to slam the travel industry.

"[Carnival] has now determined that November 2020 operations will not be feasible," the company said in a statement.

The company added that it continues to "work on protocols and procedures that would allow for the resumption of cruise operations, with a gradual, phased-in approach, designating Miami and Port Canaveral as the first two homeports for embarkations."

Meanwhile, cruises out of Miami and Port Canaveral currently scheduled for December will remain in place while Carnival evaluates options.

Guests booked on cruises in December out of Miami and Port Canaveral still have the ability to voluntarily cancel their reservation and receive the same offer that all other impacted guests are receiving, which includes a combination of a future cruise credit and onboard credit or a full refund.

