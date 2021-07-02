Carlos Santana preparing to list Hawaii vacation home for nearly $13M

Guitar legend Carlos Santana is preparing to list his Hawaii vacation home for a cool $12.9 million.

The property has not yet been publicly listed but will be soon, according to Neal Norman of Hawai'i Life, who is overseeing the sale.

The home is nestled on the northern shore of Kauai. Santana, who will turn 74 later this month, is staying in the area, having recently purchased a $20.5M home nearby.

The property sits on three acres of land and features more than 4,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor living space. The home boasts four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, a rep for the sale told FOX Business.

Inside, the home features a gourmet kitchen, high ceilings and an abundance of natural light.

Outside of the home is an outdoor kitchen, bar and dining area and an in-ground infinity-edge pool and spa that overlooks the nearby ocean.

Additionally, the property overlooks the Pacific Ocean, which is often ripe with passing ships and marine life, including humpback whales. In fact, the namesake of the area, Kohola Point, is the humpback whale.

It rests at the end of a cul-de-sac, which gives the property plenty of privacy without sacrificing its proximity to Hawaiian life.

According to a previous online listing of the property, the garage area is 685 square feet.

A year and a half ago, Norman said, the property sold for $8 million. Santana plans to list it for $12.9 million.