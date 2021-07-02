Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

REAL ESTATE

Carlos Santana preparing to list Hawaii vacation home for nearly $13M

The Santana artist recently purchased a $20.5 million property in the area

close
Brown Harris Stevens CEO Bess Freedman weighs in on home prices soaring as supply shrinks and demand peaks. video

Real estate transactions slowing as first-time homebuyers get priced out of market: Expert

Brown Harris Stevens CEO Bess Freedman weighs in on home prices soaring as supply shrinks and demand peaks.

Guitar legend Carlos Santana is preparing to list his Hawaii vacation home for a cool $12.9 million. 

The property has not yet been publicly listed but will be soon, according to Neal Norman of Hawai'i Life, who is overseeing the sale.

The home is nestled on the northern shore of Kauai. Santana, who will turn 74 later this month, is staying in the area, having recently purchased a $20.5M home nearby.

The property sits on three acres of land and features more than 4,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor living space. The home boasts four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, a rep for the sale told FOX Business.

CARLOS SANTANA RECALLS THE MOMENT HE IMPRESSED JIMI HENDRIX: ‘I’LL TAKE IT'

Carlos Santana is preparing to list his Hawaii vacation home for $12.9 million. (PanaViz)

Inside, the home features a gourmet kitchen, high ceilings and an abundance of natural light. 

CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS PROMPT CARLOS SANTANA TO CANCEL EUROPEAN TOUR

Outside of the home is an outdoor kitchen, bar and dining area and an in-ground infinity-edge pool and spa that overlooks the nearby ocean.

The home features a gourmet kitchen, as well as four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. (PanaViz)

Additionally, the property overlooks the Pacific Ocean, which is often ripe with passing ships and marine life, including humpback whales. In fact, the namesake of the area, Kohola Point, is the humpback whale.

It rests at the end of a cul-de-sac, which gives the property plenty of privacy without sacrificing its proximity to Hawaiian life.

The 4,000 square-foot indoor-outdoor living space sits on a three-acre plot at the end of a cul-de-sac. (PanaViz)

According to a previous online listing of the property, the garage area is 685 square feet.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

A year and a half ago, Norman said, the property sold for $8 million. Santana plans to list it for $12.9 million.