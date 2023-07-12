Career challenge: Why workers should steer clear of sharing salaries with colleagues

The workplace can become a tense environment when the issue of salary is raised among coworkers, according to job experts and human resource professionals — so it behooves career-minded employees to tread carefully here.

Comparing salaries, discussing bonuses and chatting about commissions for sales jobs or other positions can even lead to a hostile work environment.

It may create waves among staff.

Each individual's salary is a private matter — which is why many experts believe it's wise to keep your earnings exactly that: private and confidential.

"It is considered unprofessional to discuss salaries in the workplace, as this can lead to tension, resentment and mistrust among colleagues," said Adrienne Couch, a human resources analyst with LLC.services in Hallandale, Florida.

An open discussion of salaries can even lead to legal compliance problems because this is protected information, Couch also said.

"Employers may also see it as a violation of company policy," she noted.

Salary comparisons may affect worker productivity

It is not uncommon for two people to do the same job but receive different salaries because of such factors as education, experience and length of service with the company, Couch noted.

Once comparisons are discussed, there may be repercussions.

"For example, one of my clients faced this issue when an employee found out that a colleague with the same job title and responsibilities was being paid more," said Couch.

"The employee felt resentful and it led to a decrease in morale and productivity," she said.

A business development manager recently responded to a post on LinkedIn about whether discussing salaries in advisable in the workplace.

He argued against such a move.

"I've never been involved in a salary conversation that ends positively," said the individual, who added that the spillover result to management could be more of a problem.

"Conversations about salary are rarely simple."

"It is invariably so [that] someone can go into their manager and say, 'You're paying [someone else] more than me and I'm far better at my job.' It creates division and a feeling of inequality despite there being justifiable reasons for the salary difference: experience, qualifications, length of service, etc."

Noted an editor on LinkedIn, "Conversations about salary are rarely simple and many companies discourage or even ban staff from discussing their compensation with colleagues."

Should your manager learn that you’re asking about the compensation of other workers in the office or job environment, Kendra Javenski, HR director with Vault Consulting, a services firm in Washington, D.C., which provides outsourced HR, accounting and research, said to fess up and admit your behavior.

"Be honest," Javenski told Fox Business.

"This might not have been the outcome you were hoping for — but there was a reason you decided to discuss salaries," she also said.

"Now is the time to try to put the conversation in the appropriate place — with your boss," she added.