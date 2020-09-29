Expand / Collapse search
Cardi B trademarking 'WAP' for lines of clothing, shoes, beverages

Sept. 23 filings indicate Cardi is interested in a wide range of 'WAP'-branded products

Get your boots and your coat from Cardi B’s upcoming “WAP” clothing line.

Following the smashing success of her explicit song with Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B filed to trademark “WAP” for a wide range of fashion items last week, as first reported by TMZ.

TOY STORE EMPLOYEE ACCIDENTALLY ADDS 'WAP' TO STORE'S PLAYLIST

The 27-year-old rapper is hoping to slap her viral single’s title on clothing, headwear, footwear, jewelry, backpacks, handbags, fanny packs and luggage, according to the handful of September 23 filings — suggesting that a full “WAP” apparel and accessories range could be coming.

Sept. 23 filings indicate Cardi is interested in a wide range of "WAP"-branded products. (Prince Williams/Wireimage via Getty Images)

Cardi also applied to trademark “WAP” for beverages including beer and liquor, energy drinks, fruit juices and sodas.

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.