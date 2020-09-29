Cardi B trademarking 'WAP' for lines of clothing, shoes, beverages

Get your boots and your coat from Cardi B’s upcoming “WAP” clothing line.

Continue Reading Below

Following the smashing success of her explicit song with Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B filed to trademark “WAP” for a wide range of fashion items last week, as first reported by TMZ.

TOY STORE EMPLOYEE ACCIDENTALLY ADDS 'WAP' TO STORE'S PLAYLIST

The 27-year-old rapper is hoping to slap her viral single’s title on clothing, headwear, footwear, jewelry, backpacks, handbags, fanny packs and luggage, according to the handful of September 23 filings — suggesting that a full “WAP” apparel and accessories range could be coming.

Cardi also applied to trademark “WAP” for beverages including beer and liquor, energy drinks, fruit juices and sodas.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.