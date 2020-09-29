Cardi B trademarking 'WAP' for lines of clothing, shoes, beverages
Sept. 23 filings indicate Cardi is interested in a wide range of 'WAP'-branded products
Get your boots and your coat from Cardi B’s upcoming “WAP” clothing line.
Following the smashing success of her explicit song with Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B filed to trademark “WAP” for a wide range of fashion items last week, as first reported by TMZ.
The 27-year-old rapper is hoping to slap her viral single’s title on clothing, headwear, footwear, jewelry, backpacks, handbags, fanny packs and luggage, according to the handful of September 23 filings — suggesting that a full “WAP” apparel and accessories range could be coming.
Cardi also applied to trademark “WAP” for beverages including beer and liquor, energy drinks, fruit juices and sodas.
