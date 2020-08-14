Cardi B reveals she spent $100G on coronavirus testing to film new music video 'WAP'

Cardi B shelled out thousands to film her new music video "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion at a time when the music industry has limited resources amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

The female rapper's single is already dominating the charts just one week since its release. The sexualized visuals featuring the two rappers along with appearances by Kylie Jenner and Normani quickly began trending on YouTube shortly after its release and the single is currently No. 1 on the iTunes Top 100 chart.

But in order to get make the video a reality, Cardi B said everyone on set had to be tested for COVID-19. In a new interview with i-D, the performer revealed just how much money went into the project so it could get off the ground this summer.

RECORDING ACADEMY HEAD TALKS EFFORTS TO HELP MUSICIANS DURING PANDEMIC: 'MANY OF OUR PEOPLE ARE SUFFERING'

“It was kind of weird shooting the video in the age of corona,” she said. “We had to spend $100,000 dollars just on testing. Everybody on the shoot had to get tested for coronavirus.”

Cardi B went on to say that "everything has completely changed" due to the global health crisis. It has upended a number of artists' already sold-out tours and has ultimately shuttered live concerts for the foreseeable future.

"I was constantly on the road. Now I'm mostly at home with my baby," Cardi B said. "Everything that I had planned for this year has to be rescheduled for God knows when."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Earlier this week, Cardi B and Megan's music video came under fire because it features Jenner.

Fans begged for the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star to be removed from the video with a petition that was signed by more than 47,000 fans. Some have argued that Jenner doesn't belong in the video because she's not a musician.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Cardi B then defended Jenner's cameo in a since-deleted tweet, explaining that it came down to the Kylie Cosmetics founder being a genuine person.

“Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister [Hennessy] and daughter [Kulture] so lovely at her kid [Stormi‘s] bday party," she said.