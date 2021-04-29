Canned beans recalled due to botulism risk

Faribault Foods, Inc. is recalling canned beans distributed nationwide due to seal issues that may cause dangerous bacteria to grow and potentially lead to botulism poisoning.

Faribault's 15-ounce cans of S&W Organic Black Beans, O Organic Brand Black Beans and O Organic Brand Chili Beans "may have a compromised hermetic seal" which can cause the cans to "leak, bloat or allow bacteria to grow inside the product," according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notice.

After receiving complaints regarding the "failure of the hermetic seal," Faribault issued the recall for specific lots that were distributed to retail stores nationwide between February 2021 and April 2021. Those products should be returned for a refund or replacement, the FDA said.

Since then, the company said that it has fixed the problem and noted that "no other product," aside from the ones listed, has been affected.

"The quality and safety of our products are the top priority for our company," Faribault said in the FDA notice. "We apologize to our retail customers and consumers and sincerely regret any inconvenience created by this recall."

The company is still working with the agency "on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully."

The FDA warned in the notice that Clostridium botulinum poisoning, which can begin as little as six hours after consumption, can cause double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing and muscle weakness.

Meanwhile, botulism poisoning "can cause paralysis of the breathing muscles, which can result in death unless assistance with breathing (mechanical ventilation) is provided," the FDA said.