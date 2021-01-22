Candy company paying $30 an hour to eat, review sweets

Sweet gig.

A Canadian confectioner is hiring chocoholics and candy lovers to test treats for the sweet salary of $30 per hour.

Candy Funhouse is seeking full and part time “candyologists” to sample and review candy, according to a recent job posting. The candy company, located in Mississauga, Ontario, currently carries 3,000 products, and needs candidates with a strong sweet tooth to help select 10 new, original candies for its inaugural Candy Funhouse-branded line.

Per the job posting, the candyologists must “taste samples objectively” and “consider aspects of taste, texture, and quality," whlie following the company’s in-house rating system to write brief reviews which may be featured in Candy Funhouse’s marketing materials.

The sweet gig is open to anyone in the U.S. or Canada over the age of 18 with a high school degree and a passion for confectionary (and no food allergies). Two types of roles are currently available: a full-time role will require in-person taste testing, and a part-time remote gig requiring off-site testing (the candy will be shipped to the employee's address).

But hurry — the opportunity closes quicker than you can say "sugar rush." The last day to apply is Feb. 15.