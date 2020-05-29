Canada’s coronavirus cruise ban means Disney won’t set sail in 2020

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The chances of Disney running any cruises through Canada this year just went overboard.

Canadian Minister of Transport Marc Garneau announced that the country will extend its ban cruise ships and passenger vessels in Canadian waters until Oct. 31. The Disney Wonder was set to sail from Vancouver to Alaska later this year.

The measures ban all cruises with overnight lodgings that carry more than 100 persons.

“Our Government is committed to protecting Canadians, particularly during these challenging times,” Garneau said in a statement. “It is for that reason I am announcing updated measures … which includes prohibiting larger cruise ships from operating in Canadian waters. Our Government continues to work with other levels of government, transportation industry stakeholders, and Indigenous peoples to re-examine measures and to ensure Canada’s transportation system remains safe and secure during this time. We are all in this together.”

Earlier this month, Disney Cruise Line pulled all of its 2020 Alaskan cruises to prevent further bookings on its website ahead of canceling Disney Wonder trips through July.

The cruise industry has been among the hardest hit in the COVID-19 outbreak, as many Americans avoid travel to prevent the spread of the virus. The $45 billion industry dropped more than 80 percent in cruise line shares since the beginning of the pandemic, per Forbes.

Shares of Disney are down 11 percent on the year.

