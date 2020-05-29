Expand / Collapse search
Disney

Canada’s coronavirus cruise ban means Disney won’t set sail in 2020

Cruises have been among the hardest hit in the COVID-19 pandemic

By FOXBusiness
Cruise lines are waiting on the CDC to lift the 'no sail order' and are putting in new safety measures for when their ships have passengers again.

Coronavirus worries remain as cruise lines prepare to sail again

Cruise lines are waiting on the CDC to lift the 'no sail order' and are putting in new safety measures for when their ships have passengers again.

The chances of Disney running any cruises through Canada this year just went overboard.

Canadian Minister of Transport Marc Garneau announced that the country will extend its ban cruise ships and passenger vessels in Canadian waters until Oct. 31. The Disney Wonder was set to sail from Vancouver to Alaska later this year.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DISWALT DISNEY COMPANY117.30+0.55+0.47%

The measures ban all cruises with overnight lodgings that carry more than 100 persons.

“Our Government is committed to protecting Canadians, particularly during these challenging times,” Garneau said in a statement. “It is for that reason I am announcing updated measures … which includes prohibiting larger cruise ships from operating in Canadian waters. Our Government continues to work with other levels of government, transportation industry stakeholders, and Indigenous peoples to re-examine measures and to ensure Canada’s transportation system remains safe and secure during this time. We are all in this together.”

Maritime attorney Michael Winkleman discusses the class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of crew members on all Celebrity cruise ships.Video

Earlier this month, Disney Cruise Line pulled all of its 2020 Alaskan cruises to prevent further bookings on its website ahead of canceling Disney Wonder trips through July.

The cruise industry has been among the hardest hit in the COVID-19 outbreak, as many Americans avoid travel to prevent the spread of the virus. The $45 billion industry dropped more than 80 percent in cruise line shares since the beginning of the pandemic, per Forbes.

Shares of Disney are down 11 percent on the year.

