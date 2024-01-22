Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

California
Published

California woman arrested for stealing Stanley cups valued at nearly $2,500: police

Police discourage committing crime to obtain Stanley tumblers that are 'all the rage'

close
Target customers run to get their hands on the Valentine's Day edition of a 40-ounce Stanley tumbler in Arizona. (@victoria_robino_26/Lifestylogy/TMX) video

Shoppers rush to grab Stanley Valentine's cups

Target customers run to get their hands on the Valentine's Day edition of a 40-ounce Stanley tumbler in Arizona. (@victoria_robino_26/Lifestylogy/TMX)

A California woman has been arrested after she stole 65 popular Stanley water bottles valued at nearly $2,500, police say.

Roseville police officers responded to a store on Jan. 17 after workers reported seeing a 23-year-old Sacramento woman take a shopping cart full of drinkware without paying for it. Police said she refused to stop for store staff before stuffing her car with the stolen merchandise.

An officer spotted the unidentified woman as the car she was driving entered Highway 65 from Galleria Boulevard, where she was pulled over and arrested on a grand theft charge.

"While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits," the Roseville Police Department wrote on Facebook with photos of all the cups recovered from the suspect's vehicle.

#TIKTOKMADEMEBUYIT: BIZ EXPERT SAYS STANLEY UNLEASHED 'PERFECT STORM' OF VIRAL MARKETING FOR QUENCHER MUGS

Image 1 of 3

Police display all the Stanley tumblers that were reportedly stolen from a store.

Stanley tumblers have recently skyrocketed in popularity, largely due to social media marketing, unique color releases and brand collaborations.

A 16-year-old from Alabama said her parents have spent around $3,000 over the last year to help her collect every style and color of Stanley cup available.

LATEST STANLEY CUP RELEASE FLYING OFF SHELVES IN TARGET STORES ACROSS COUNTRY: VIDEO

Logo of Stanley 1913

The Stanley logo (Stanley 1913 / Fox News)

"I’m obsessed," Amelia Awad, 16, told the Wall Street Journal recently of the viral tumbler craze. After getting her first cup a year ago, she now has 67.

Videos of customers racing through stores in the hopes of getting a limited-release tumbler have also recently gone viral.

"Getting trampled for a Target Stanley Valentine's cup," one person wrote in a clip they posted that racked up tens of millions of views on TikTok and X, formerly Twitter.

Stanley Valentines Day cups

The special Valentine's Day Stanley 40-ounce tumblers were allegedly snatched up in minutes by Target shoppers in El Paso, Texas, this month. (Target)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The cups sell for between $45 and $50, with limited releases being more expensive. People have posted them on resale sites for much higher prices.

Fox Business' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle.