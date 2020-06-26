Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Industries

California tells truckers to ditch ‘dirty diesel’ in groundbreaking zero-emission mandate

Golden State is ‘the first place in the world’ to require manufacturers to dump diesel

close
Nikola Corporation founder and Executive Chairman Trevor Milton discusses going public and its AI-powered, driverless trucks.video

Nikola anticipates production of electric, driverless truck by 2021

Nikola Corporation founder and Executive Chairman Trevor Milton discusses going public and its AI-powered, driverless trucks.

California adopted what it has called a “first-in-the-world rule” that will require truck manufacturers to transition to sales of zero-emission vehicles as a means to fight climate change.

Continue Reading Below

The California Air Resources Board voted unanimously this week in favor of the measure, under which manufacturers must phase in zero-emission technology beginning in 2024 – with a full transition expected to be completed by 2045. At that time, the state will only permit sales of zero-emission trucks and delivery vans.

“California is an innovation juggernaut that is going electric,” Jared Blumenfeld, California’s Secretary for Environmental Protection, said in a statement. “We are showing the world that we can move goods, grow our economy and finally dump dirty diesel.”

NUCLEAR VERDICTS IN TRUCKING CASES RISING AT ‘EXPONENTIAL PACE’

By 2035, 40 percent of tractor-trailers must be zero-emission, while 55 percent of smaller, pickup trucks (Class 2b – 3) and 75 percent of medium and heavy-duty trucks and vans (Class 4 – 8 straight) must comply.

Gov. Gavin  Newsom said in a statement that California is “once again leading the nation” in fighting to make the air cleaner.

A number of companies have already begun manufacturing electric big rigs, including Tesla, Nikola Motor and Daimler.

TRUCKERS’ REQUIRED INSURANCE COVERAGE COULD INCREASE TO $2M

CARB noted that trucks are the single-largest air pollution source among vehicles, responsible for 70 percent of smog-causing pollution and 80 percent of soot, despite making up only a fraction of total vehicles in the state.

The state has already mandated a transition to zero-emission passenger cars.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE