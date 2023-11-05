California teen's mom sues McDonald's following attack, says staff 'did nothing to intervene'

The mother of the 13-year-old girl attacked by a woman inside a Southern California McDonald's is suing the fast food giant and the alleged adult assailant.

The lawsuit, according to FOX 11, is against McDonald's and Ariana Lauifi for an incident that unfolded in September at the Harbor City restaurant.

"I am heartbroken that my innocent daughter was beaten," said Kassidy Jones' mother, Angelina Gray. "McDonald's staff and managers did nothing to intervene. They all stood and watched."

Kassidy Jones previously said that she and her classmates stopped by the fast-food restaurant on their way home from school on Sept. 6. The 13-year-old said it was there where an unidentified woman cornered her and started attacking her.

"What the F are y'all looking at? I fight kids. I fight you," Kassidy recalled the woman saying to her.

Videos of the brawl circulated on social media and showed Kassidy being dragged to the floor, punched and pulled by her hair.

The crowd can be heard yelling and seen recording the incident on their phones. The only person seen coming to Kassidy's aid was a man who reportedly was with the suspect.

Kassidy's mother called police and rushed her daughter to the hospital. A photo from after the incident showed her with swelling and bruises.

Kassidy said she did not know the suspect, who was later identified as 31-year-old Lauifi. According to FOX 11, Lauifi was arrested Sept. 28 on suspicion of felony child abuse.

"We were horrified to learn about this violent attack, and our thoughts are with Kassidy and her family. Employees called police when the fight began, and we worked closely with local law enforcement to help with their investigation." the McDonald's location's owner/operator Tawnie Blade said in a statement to Fox News Digital soon after the attack occurred.

The family's attorney, on the other hand, told FOX 11 not enough was done.

"McDonald's has an obligation to provide a clean and safe place for its customers to dine. Kassidy's injuries could have been prevented, and she should have been given some form of help after the attack. This situation should have never happened," Toni Jaramilla said.