California mom says teen son got COVID-19 vaccine at CVS without her permission

A California mom is accusing a CVS Pharmacy of giving her 16-year-old son the COVID-19 vaccine without her consent, according to a local report.

Amanda Arroyo told KOVR that her son made an appointment online to get the vaccine at a CVS Pharmacy in Davis, California.

"He was like, ‘My arm hurts,’ and I said, ‘What happened?’" Arroyo told the station. "And he was like, ‘I had my COVID shot,’ and I was like ‘Wait, what?’"

Arroyo said the pharmacist told her she was only trying to keep the community safe by vaccinating as many people as possible. She now wants the pharmacist to be held responsible and worries the same thing might happen to other parents.

PFIZER, BIONTECH ASK FDA FOR APPROVAL OF COVID-19 BOOSTERS FOR ALL ADULTS

"There is a law in place, there are procedures that are not being followed," Arroyo said. "Really concerned at the fact that I don’t know what this is going to do to him."

Under California law, minors need permission from their parents to receive a vaccine.

Fox News has reached out to CVS for comment and will update this story accordingly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Monday, the Biden administration kicked off "a nationwide effort" to encourage schools, parents, and guardians to vaccinate children against COVID-19, saying "vaccination is the best tool we have" to ensure that students are safe, and that schools remain open for in-person learning.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.