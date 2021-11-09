Expand / Collapse search
California mom says teen son got COVID-19 vaccine at CVS without her permission

Under California law, minors need permission from their parents to receive a vaccine

A California mom is accusing a CVS Pharmacy of giving her 16-year-old son the COVID-19 vaccine without her consent, according to a local report. 

Amanda Arroyo told KOVR that her son made an appointment online to get the vaccine at a CVS Pharmacy in Davis, California. 

This is a CVS Pharmacy sign is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

"He was like, ‘My arm hurts,’ and I said, ‘What happened?’" Arroyo told the station. "And he was like, ‘I had my COVID shot,’ and I was like ‘Wait, what?’" 

FILE: A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP)

Arroyo said the pharmacist told her she was only trying to keep the community safe by vaccinating as many people as possible. She now wants the pharmacist to be held responsible and worries the same thing might happen to other parents. 

PFIZER, BIONTECH ASK FDA FOR APPROVAL OF COVID-19 BOOSTERS FOR ALL ADULTS

"There is a law in place, there are procedures that are not being followed," Arroyo said. "Really concerned at the fact that I don’t know what this is going to do to him." 

FILE: Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a cooler before being thawed at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site in the Bronx borough of New York on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Under California law, minors need permission from their parents to receive a vaccine. 

Fox News has reached out to CVS for comment and will update this story accordingly. 

On Monday, the Biden administration kicked off "a nationwide effort" to encourage schools, parents, and guardians to vaccinate children against COVID-19, saying "vaccination is the best tool we have" to ensure that students are safe, and that schools remain open for in-person learning. 

