McDonald's

California investigates McDonald's where mice, roaches were seen in video: report

Fresno County Health Division investigating claims of unclean conditions at McDonald's restaurant

FOX Business Flash top headlines for June 7

A McDonald's in California was temporarily closed Friday after the county health department said it was investigating videos that purportedly show mice and roaches inside the fast-food restaurant, according to a local report.

The McDonald’s located on Academy Avenue in Sanger had a sign posted to its door that read "closed due to maintenance" as the Fresno County Public Heath Department said it was investigating the claims of unsanitary conditions inside the establishment, the Fresno Bee reported.

The videos first surfaced Thursday on the Sanger Live Facebook group, a page for the local community, and purportedly show employees in the kitchen area of the McDonald's. The videos show at least one live rodent run across the floor and cockroaches on the walls. A still image showed glue traps with mice stuck to them. 

The videos also showed cups touching the floor, greasy workspaces and what the paper described as an overall unclean environment.

"We can confirm that claims were filed against the restaurant, and we are aware of the videos circulating that claim to show conditions of the place," a member of the Fresno County Health Division told the paper. "That is a facility that we do monitor from a health and safety standpoint. We are looking into the situation and cannot comment any further."

A McDonald's restaurant on Academy Avenue in Sanger, California, was temporarily closed after a series of video purportedly showing mice, cockroaches and unsanitary condition in its food prep area surfaced online, according to a local report. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File / AP Newsroom)

No date for when the restaurant would reopen was immediately known.