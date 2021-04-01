Cakes sold nationwide recalled over undeclared hazelnut

A Pennsylvania baking company is recalling its cookies and crème cakes, as well as its vanilla bean waterfall cakes, from stores nationwide after they were discovered to contain hazelnut, which was not listed on the products' labels.

Rising Baking Company, of York, Pa., said the recall impacts its Harris Teeter Brand 8” three-layer Cookies and Crème Cake and Dawn Food Products Brand 7” two-layer Vanilla Bean Waterfall Cake. The cookies and crème cakes are sold in a 48-ounce plastic package, while the vanilla bean cake is sold in a 35-ounce clear plastic package.

The retail stores in which the cakes are sold place "use by" dates on the packages, and information pertaining to impacted lots can be found on the FDA’s recall notice. An investigation into how hazelnut wound up in the product without being listed in the ingredients label revealed “a change in raw material under previous production ownership that was not introduced into the company’s ingredient review process.”

As a result, production has been suspended “until further notice.”

People who have an allergy to hazelnuts or severe sensitivity run the risk of a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume the impacted products. Consumers who may have purchased the cakes are “urged to return them” to the place of purchase for a full refund. Those with additional questions may contact the company’s director of quality assurance at 715-426-2090.