Wearing a coronavirus face mask? On Vegas Strip, it may win you $20

Who needs a slot machine? Some patrons of Caesars Entertainment's casinos may win a cash payoff just for wearing face masks.

The company, which operates or manages dozens of gaming and resort properties across the country, is encouraging guests to cover their faces to curb the spread of COVID-19 by offering them $20 to gamble with, USA Today reported.

As part of the temporary promotion, a team was tasked with combing the casino floor inside Caesars Palace as well as Caesars Entertainment's Paris, Flamingo, The Linq and Harrah's -- which are also located on the Vegas strip -- to reward mask-wearing bettors. Collectively, the team doled out $7,500 to 375 guests, the outlet reported.

Representatives for Caesars Entertainment didn't immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

While health officials have encouraged the public to wear masks when leaving their homes, the coverings have become a cultural flashpoint: Some Americans are scorning them despite a spike in new COVID-19 cases as the U.S. economy reopens.

President Trump himself doesn't wear them in public and has said U.S. residents should decide for themselves whether they want to or not.

Nevada's casinos, which began reopening in mid-March from a coronavirus lockdown, have taken a more nuanced approach. The state has mandated face coverings for public-facing employees while casino patrons are only encouraged to wear them.

As of last week, though, the Nevada Gaming Control Board updated its policies, requiring gamblers and spectators to cover up at table games that have no protective barriers between the dealer and players.

Around the same time, Gov. Steve Sisolak hinted in a couple of tweets that his administration may look to tighten face-covering policies beyond employees.

Until everyone is mandated to wear face masks in public, the promotion will continue, Caesars Entertainment public relations specialist Gia Silvaggio told USA Today.

The promotion reportedly only applies to Caesars Rewards members. According to the Reno Gazette Journal, however, any guest can sign up for a chance to get some extra green.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

