Nashville business, property owners visit bombing site as investigation continues

More than 225 business and property owners visited the area of the Nashville bombing on Tuesday to begin the process of securing and ultimately rebuilding the downtown streets destroyed in the Christmas Day explosion, police said.

Metro Nashville Police Department announced in a late Tuesday tweet that business operators and building owners went to the "protected area" surrounding the wreckage earlier in the day.

Photographs show uniformed workers and people in plain clothes wearing hard hats and walking along the Nashville street.

The visitors worked with Metro Nashville PD and FBI victim specialists, who provided them with tarps and plywood for shattered windows and doors, the tweet states.

Dozens of businesses were damaged or destroyed Friday morning when a man, identified by authorities as Anthony Quinn Warner, detonated an explosive along 2nd Avenue North.

Warner was purportedly inside an RV parked near an AT&T building, when it began blaring an audio recording urging people nearby to evacuate and warning them that a bomb would detonate in minutes. The ominous recording then switched to Petula Clark’s "Downtown" before the explosion shortly thereafter.

Police said three people were injured and Warner died. A motive for the explosion has not been revealed.