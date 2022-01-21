Business is booming for Blue Line Moving, a Florida-based conservative moving company

A conservative moving company based in Jupiter, Florida, is seeing an influx of business as people move out of the Northeast and head South.

Blue Line Moving owner John Rourke told FOX Business that the majority of long-distance moves his company does are for people from the Northeast who are moving to Florida.

Rourke said most people are moving out of New York, followed by New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. He said most of his Northeast customers are retired police officers and firefighters, plus business people.

Meanwhile, for every 10 families who move from the Northeast to Florida, Rourke said that about three families will leave Florida and head to South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee or Georgia.

"We get it coming and going," Rourke told FOX. "We’re not sending trucks up empty. We’re sending trucks up with people who are leaving Florida and going to these other destinations. And then we continue the other half up to New York to grab the people that are coming from New York down."

"It’s just been a barrage," he added.

Rourke, a U.S. Army veteran bought Blue Line Moving in October 2020. He said that with the name of the company – which references the police-supporting "thin blue line" flag –, it was already pretty obvious that his company supported law enforcement.

He reinforced his company’s support of the conservative movement in an appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight in September, which led plenty of new customers to Blue Line Moving, Rourke said.

The company got even more traction after it helped Donald Trump, Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle move a piano in November.

Although Rourke said that he has received some negativity and pushback with fake Google reviews and prank calls, January – which is typically his slowest month – has been busy.

He told FOX that so far this month, the company has made $142,000. Last year in January, the company made $58,000, the New York Post reported.

To compare, Rourke told FOX that his busiest month last year was June, when the company made $152,000.

"It literally has not stopped," Rourke said. "It’s just been a nonstop flow of people leaving the Northeast."

As his business continues to grow, Rourke said he hopes to franchise Blue Line Moving.

"I want to bring in investors and kind of make it big," Rourke said. "That’s my aim with this thing and that’s what I’m shooting for."

