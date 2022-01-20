Home sales hit 16 year high
The average mortgage loan size sits at a record $418,500: MBA
The housing market hasn't been this hot since 2006.
Sales of existing homes rose 8.5% in 2021 totaling 6.12 million, the National Association of Realtors reported. This as inventory levels fell to an all-time low of 910,000.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|TOL
|TOLL BROTHERS INC.
|61.27
|+0.93
|+1.54%
|LEN
|LENNAR CORP.
|98.92
|+2.06
|+2.12%
|DHI
|D.R. HORTON INC.
|91.52
|+1.16
|+1.28%
House hunters have enjoyed near-record low mortgage rates as they look to trade up or become first-time homebuyers. The fixed rate for a 30-year mortgage has ticked up to 3.56% from 2.77% a year ago but remains attractive. The average loan size of a mortgage hit a new record last week of $418,500, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.
Although sales in December cooled, falling 4.6% to 6.18 million, the market remains tight with 30% of sales driven by first-time homebuyers.
"December saw sales retreat, but the pullback was more a sign of supply constraints than an indication of a weakened demand for housing," said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist.
The average sales price for all homes was $358,000 in December, up nearly 16% from the same period a year ago, the 118 straight months of year-over-year increases, the longest-running streak on record, NAR stated.