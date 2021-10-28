Busch Beer releases camo wedding dress for $750

Beer-loving brides who want to make a statement on their big day can now, with a camo gown from Busch Beer.

The beer brand – which is owned by AB InBev – partnered with David’s Bridal to release a wedding dress inspired by the Busch Light Camo cans. The dress comes in green or grey camo and costs $799, though it is currently on sale for $749.

According to the description on the David’s Bridal website, the gown has a sweep train and side pockets. It also has an optional coverage panel, for brides who want to be a bit more modest.

The dress also matches a bow tie – which also comes in green and grey camo – that brides can order for their grooms for $14.95.

Brides can pre-order the limited edition dress and bow tie until Nov. 26. A note on the website says the dresses and bow ties are expected to be delivered by late April 2022, because they have to be "special ordered."

"As the beer brewed for the great outdoors, Busch Light knows our fans believe everything is better outside," a spokesperson for Busch told FOX Business in a statement. "We believe there’s no better way to bring that passion for nature to life than by creating an outdoors-inspired wedding dress and matching bowtie, modeled after our fan-favorite limited-edition camo cans."

