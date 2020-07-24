Burger King will no longer serve its classic apple pie

Burger King is reportedly saying goodbye to one of its classic treats.

Continue Reading Below

According to Chewboom, the restaurant will no longer serve its Dutch Apple Pie in the United States, which stood apart from other fast-food pies since they came in slices instead of pockets.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % QSR RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. 56.85 -0.14 -0.25%

Burger King did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business, but it appears the pies were taken down from a number of locations’ online menus. Yahoo! Life also pointed to a recent Reddit post where a user identifying as a Burger King manager confirmed the news.

BURGER KING VEGANS' LAWSUIT OVER IMPOSSIBLE WHOPPER DISMISSED

BURGER KING SHOWS MOLDY WHOPPER IN NEW AD CAMPAIGN

The pies may still appear on some menus until supplies run out nationally, Chewboom noted.

The chain, owned by Restaurant Brands International, has been feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic with slower-than-normal demand. Many businesses have been leaning heavily on takeout, delivery and drive-thru sales as in-store dining remains suspended.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Same-store sales fell 3.7 percent at Burger King, Restaurant Brands’ first-quarter earnings show. In addition to Burger King, the company owns Popeyes and Tim Hortons.

CEO Jose Cil said in the report: “Our teams have taken thoughtful and immediate actions to protect and serve our guests and our restaurant owners have shown great resilience in overcoming the challenges we all face. In particular, we have worked very closely with our restaurant owners to help them and their team members weather this global crisis."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"We are fortunate to have drive-thru, take-out, mobile order and payment, curbside and delivery options in many of our restaurants that have allowed us to be a safe, trusted and convenient choice for millions of guests who have had to change their routines or stay at home in these extraordinary times.”