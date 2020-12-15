Burger King UK encouraging customers to eat at independent, mom and pop restaurants

Burger King U.K. really seems intent on sending people to other restaurants.

The fast-food chain previously made headlines for asking fans to get their grub from other major chain restaurants to help out during the pandemic. Now, Burger King is taking its request a step further, and asking fans to order from independent eateries, too.

Burger King UK tweeted out its latest message supporting small businesses on Monday. In the post, Burger King said it recognizes that smaller businesses will have a harder time surviving as the coronavirus pandemic forces some of the country back into lockdowns.

“There’s more to life than the Whopper. There’s Roti King, Sultan’s palace, Tayyab’s, Eco, Dumplings Legend, Ochi’s, Damak, Platzki… In short, there are many great dishes from thousands of restaurants that deserve to be as famous as the Whopper. As we head into tier three across more parts of the country, it’s clear independent restaurants need all our support," wrote Burger King UK.

“So, we’ve decided to give you a break from our burger pics and make our Instagram available to all these restaurants. Until they can reopen, they can advertise on our Instagram for free.”

The post concludes by instructing small restaurant workers to share their signature dishes on Instagram and to use the hashtag “Whopper and friends” so that Burger King can share it as well.

Burger King UK’s post is similar to one the brand made back in early November that encouraged fans to order food from competing fast-food chains. Their reasoning was also the same — to help the other chains stay afloat during the pandemic.