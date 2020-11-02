Burger King tells customers to order from McDonald's, other competitors to save jobs

Burger King UK is telling customers to order from its competitors -- including McDonald's -- to help save jobs within the restaurant industry, which continues to be pummeled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

On Monday, the company wrote the words "Order from McDonald's" at the top of a note that was posted to the company's Twitter account, in an effort to help its rival garner up sales amid England's second national lockdown.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % QSR RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. 51.65 -0.36 -0.70% MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 212.25 -0.68 -0.32%

ENGLAND'S THEATERS TO SHUTTER FOR SECOND NATIONAL LOCKDOWN

"We know, we never thought we’d be saying this either," the note continued. "But restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment."

On Saturday, just days before Burger King's ad hit social media, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new month-long lockdown for England, a move that could further devastate an industry that is already reeling from the virus.

BORIS JOHNSON ANNOUNCES MONTH-LONG NATIONAL LOCKDOWN OF ENGLAND

On the day the U.K. passed 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, Johnson made a sudden about-face and confirmed that stringent restrictions on business and daily life -- which includes limiting restaurant operations -- would begin Thursday and last until early December.

Under the new restrictions, restaurants and bars will now be forced to shutter dine-in services once again while the country tries to get the recent surge of infections under control. Up until Dec. 2, they will only be able to serve customers through delivery and take out.

The new restrictions provide a harrowing reality for businesses and restaurants that have struggled to get back on their feet since the first lockdown was eased.

To help keep business coming, however, Burger King is asking customers to take advantage of these to-go services no matter where they want to eat.

"So, if you want to help, keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway, or drive thru," the note said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Burger King didn't stop at the Golden Arches. The company is encouraging its social media followers to order from droves of fast food joints or other independent food outlets, including KFC, Domino's Pizza, Pizza Hut, Five Guys, Greggs and Taco Bell.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS