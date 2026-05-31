Burger King brings back fan favorite for the first time in 15 years

Burger King is bringing back its Crown Nuggets for the first time in 15 years, reviving a nostalgic menu item that fans have repeatedly pushed the fast-food chain to restore.

The crown-shaped chicken nuggets will return to Burger King restaurants nationwide starting June 2 and will be available while supplies last, the Miami-based company announced this week. The rollout marks the first time the nuggets have appeared on menus since 2011.

"We’ve been committed to creating awesome experiences for the whole family and listening to our Guests, and bringing back our Crown Nuggets allows us to do both of those things," Burger King's Chief Marketing Officer Joel Yashinsky said in a statement.

"And, by partnering with Crayola, the brand known for inspiring creativity and imagination to generations of families, we’ve created a King Jr. Meal experience that brings more fun and interaction to mealtime for Guests of all ages."

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Starting June 9, the limited-time kids meal will include a co-branded 4-pack of Crayola crayons, a colorable crown and a meal bag. The nuggets will be available as an 8-piece order and as part of Burger King’s $3.99 King Jr. Meal, which comes with a side and a drink.

"Crayola has always been focused on creating fun for the whole family, making this partnership with Burger King a natural fit," Crayola's Head of Global Partnerships Anna Roca said in a statement. "Together, we’re creating moments that encourage families to be engaged, get creative and make everyday mealtime experiences even more colorful."

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Ticker Security Last Change Change % QSR RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. 74.70 +0.39 +0.52% MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 279.20 +1.23 +0.44% WEN THE WENDY'S CO. 7.70 +0.20 +2.67% SHAK SHAKE SHACK 64.31 +2.18 +3.51% RRGB RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC. 5.06 +0.25 +5.20% BYND BEYOND MEAT INC. 0.79 -0.03 -3.88%

Customers greeted the announcement as a long-awaited comeback.

"I miss them so much," one fan wrote on Reddit.

Another celebrated the return with a "we are so back."

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The Crown Nuggets comeback comes during a year of menu and branding moves for Burger King. Earlier this year, the chain announced updates to its signature Whopper, including a new bun and packaging, saying the changes were based on customer feedback rather than a full reinvention of the burger.

"We fired the king and crowned you," an ad campaign said in hailing the return to its roots.

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Burger King, founded in 1954, operates more than 19,000 restaurants in more than 120 countries and U.S. territories, with most locations owned by independent franchisees.