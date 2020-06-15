Burger King breakfast sandwich features Impossible pork

Fast-food chains are investing in meatless breakfast sandwich options.

Continue Reading Below

Burger King is the latest chain to add an alternative meat product to its breakfast menu at restaurants nationwide, leveraging its partnership with Impossible Foods, the plant-based startup behind its Impossible Whopper, for its new egg sandwich.

BEYOND MEAT CRAZE, DEMAND FOR PLANT-BASED FOODS BOOST MEATLESS JOB MARKET

The Impossible Croissan’wich is made with eggs, cheese and a seasoned plant-based "pork sausage" Impossible patty served on a croissant. It costs $3.99 nationwide.

More breakfast menus are leaning into incorporating alternative meats. Dunkin in November partnered with Impossible Foods rival Beyond Meat for its Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich, which is offered at more than 9,000 locations.

BURGER KING SHOWS MOLDY WHOPPER IN NEW AD CAMPAIGN

It's a sign that consumers may be interested in incorporating alternative proteins into the breakfast category considering some 95 percent of consumers who bought a plant-based burger last year also ate meat, according to NPD Group data.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % QSR RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. 56.45 +0.69 +1.23% DNKN DUNKIN BRANDS GROUP 65.85 +1.19 +1.84% BYND BEYOND MEAT INC. 150.79 +6.05 +4.18%

Burger King announced it was testing out the plant-based egg sandwich earlier this year following the success of its Impossible Whopper, a meatless version of its signature menu item, which rolled out in 2019.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS