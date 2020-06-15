Expand / Collapse search
Food and Drinks

Burger King breakfast sandwich features Impossible pork

Impossible Foods' plant-based meat now on Burger King's breakfast menu

By FOXBusiness
Restaurant Brands International CEO Jose Cil discusses reopening restaurants nationwide safely and efficiently amid coronavirus.video

Burger King parent: Coronavirus putting restaurants through 'important shift' in business

Restaurant Brands International CEO Jose Cil discusses reopening restaurants nationwide safely and efficiently amid coronavirus.

Fast-food chains are investing in meatless breakfast sandwich options.

Burger King's new Croissan’wich. 

Burger King is the latest chain to add an alternative meat product to its breakfast menu at restaurants nationwide, leveraging its partnership with Impossible Foods, the plant-based startup behind its Impossible Whopper, for its new egg sandwich.

The Impossible Croissan’wich is made with eggs, cheese and a seasoned plant-based "pork sausage" Impossible patty served on a croissant. It costs $3.99 nationwide.

More breakfast menus are leaning into incorporating alternative meats. Dunkin in November partnered with Impossible Foods rival Beyond Meat for its Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich, which is offered at more than 9,000 locations.

It's a sign that consumers may be interested in incorporating alternative proteins into the breakfast category considering some 95 percent of consumers who bought a plant-based burger last year also ate meat, according to NPD Group data.

Burger King announced it was testing out the plant-based egg sandwich earlier this year following the success of its Impossible Whopper, a meatless version of its signature menu item, which rolled out in 2019.

