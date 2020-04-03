Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Burberry shifts toward gowns as coronavirus outbreak increases demand

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced most other production to stop

Reuters
close
President Trump says he's asked local state factories to ship personal protective equipment to nearby hospitals and discusses ventilator production. video

Trump explains how factories are manufacturing PPEs for hospitals

President Trump says he's asked local state factories to ship personal protective equipment to nearby hospitals and discusses ventilator production.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

High-end British fashion brand Burberry has turned over its production to make protective gowns for health care workers tackling the coronavirus outbreak, health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday.

Burberry has said its sales in the final weeks of March would plunge by up to 80% as the impact of coronavirus already seen in China spread to Europe and the United States, causing stores to close and luxury shopping to dry up.

3M WORKING TO MEET TRUMP'S DEMANDS FOR MORE MASKS

Association of Nurse Practitioners president Sophia Turner says patients are stealing and hoarding supplies in hospitals in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, causing health care providers to improvise on how to protect themselves.Video
TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BURBYBURBERRY GROUP PLC15.4996-0.37-2.33%

Asked during a news conference about supplies of personal protective equipment, something many healthcare workers have complained there is not enough of, Hancock said Burberry had turned over its production to make gowns.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

“Burberry deserve credit for what they have done so far for the nation and hopefully lots more Burberry gowns to come,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS