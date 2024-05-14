Expand / Collapse search
Bumble to remove ads mocking celibacy: 'We made a mistake'

People took issue with Bumble ads containing the phrase 'a vow of celibacy is not the answer'

Bumble ads perceived as mocking celibacy received significant criticism – and now the company is pulling the plug on them. 

The dating app said late Monday that it would get rid of controversial ads it had included in a global marketing campaign for Bumble’s recent revamp, saying it had "made a mistake."

Social media users have been slamming Bumble billboard ads containing the phrase "a vow of celibacy is not the answer."

The Bumble dating app logo is seen in this photo illustration on Aug. 22, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. ( Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"For years, Bumble has passionately stood up for women and marginalized communities, and their right to fully exercise personal choice," the company said in a statement posted to Instagram. "We didn’t live up to these values with this campaign and we apologize for the harm it caused."

The company also outlined other actions it will take, including sending funds to the National Domestic Violence Hotline and other organizations "as part of our ongoing efforts to support the work being done around the world to support women, marginalized communities, and those impacted by abuse."

