Buffalo Wild Wings worker dead after chemical incident

One person is dead, nine others sickened and hospitalized after being exposed to a strong cleaning agent at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Burlington, Massachusetts.

The fire department responded to a report of a chemical reaction in the restaurant's kitchen at 5:36 p.m., according to the local edition of Patch.

Interim Fire Chief Michael Patterson said they believed the accident happened when an employee attempted to clean the floor using a cleaning agent called Super 8, a type of concentrated chlorine bleach.

John Guilfoil, a public relations professional working for fire, police and governments, tweeted photos from the scene.

The employee who died tried to squeegee the Super 8 out of the restaurant.

Officials do not know if the product reacted with something else.

The nine at Lahey Hospital are being evaluated, with symptoms including difficulty breathing, runny or watery eyes, and shortness of breath.

The restaurant was closed for the rest of the night.

Hazmat teams entered the restaurant around 9:30 p.m., with firefighters with breathing equipment standing by. According to Patterson, hazmat readings throughout the restaurant indicate it's now safe.

A Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson issued the following statement to Patch.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of this horrific accident at our franchise-owned sports bar and are working closely with our franchisee and the authorities while they conduct an investigation. Because the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to share any additional comment at this time. Any further questions will need to be referred to the local authorities."

Police and fire are conducting a full investigation.