Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Buffalo Wild Wings offers March Madness restaurant sleepover

Residence includes two bunk beds, TV screens and an indoor basketball court

By FOXBusiness
close
A Buffalo Wild Wings in Lincoln Park, Chicago, is raffling off a free stay at a bed and breakfast built inside the restaurant during March Madness.video

Buffalo Wild Wings builds hotel room inside restaurant for March Madness

A Buffalo Wild Wings in Lincoln Park, Chicago, is raffling off a free stay at a bed and breakfast built inside the restaurant during March Madness.

Chicken wing-eating, basketball superfans everywhere: your March Madness dreams could become a reality.

Continue Reading Below

Restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings has opened a contest to win a one-night stay, from March 19 to 20, 2020, at its in-restaurant residence “BnB Dubs.”

“This March Madness, make our house your home at BnB-Dubs,” Buffalo Wild Wings wrote on the BnB-Dubs website. “It’s a Bed n’ Breakfast. N’ a Buffalo Wild Wings. Just steps from the bar — because it’s in one.”

SEE PHOTOS INSIDE:

Image 1 of 3

BnB-Dubs room in Lincoln Park, Chicago, Buffalo Wild Wings.

Fans who are interested in a sleepover at the Lincoln Park, Chicago, location can enter to win by recording a video proving their March Madness super fandom and posting it to social media with the hashtag #bnbdubscontest.

The residence includes two bunk beds, TV screens, an indoor basketball court, branded Buffalo Wild Wings merchandise and in-room dining.

March Madness begins on Sunday, March 15, 2020, and ends April 4, 2020, with the NCAA championship game.