Buffalo Wild Wings offers March Madness restaurant sleepover

Chicken wing-eating, basketball superfans everywhere: your March Madness dreams could become a reality.

Restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings has opened a contest to win a one-night stay, from March 19 to 20, 2020, at its in-restaurant residence “BnB Dubs.”

“This March Madness, make our house your home at BnB-Dubs,” Buffalo Wild Wings wrote on the BnB-Dubs website. “It’s a Bed n’ Breakfast. N’ a Buffalo Wild Wings. Just steps from the bar — because it’s in one.”

Fans who are interested in a sleepover at the Lincoln Park, Chicago, location can enter to win by recording a video proving their March Madness super fandom and posting it to social media with the hashtag #bnbdubscontest.

The residence includes two bunk beds, TV screens, an indoor basketball court, branded Buffalo Wild Wings merchandise and in-room dining.

March Madness begins on Sunday, March 15, 2020, and ends April 4, 2020, with the NCAA championship game.