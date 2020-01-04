Wherever Buffalo Bills play, brewer Labatt sees sales spike

Where the Buffalo Bills go, Labatt drinkers follow.

Continue Reading Below

The Buffalo-based Labatt USA told FOX Business that it saw a trend of notably increased sales in cities that hosted the Bills this season.

Labatt’s sales were up a whopping 980 percent in Nashville compared to an average week when the Bills beat the Tennessee Titans 14-7 in October, according to a company spokesperson.

Before the Bills played the Houston Texans in a wildcard game Saturday, the spokesperson said Labatts' Houston-area wholesaler ordered seven times as much of its beer compared to this weekend last year.

NFL RATINGS ROCKET IN 2019 REGULAR SEASON

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

One Houston bar popular with Bills fans even sold out of Labatt on Friday night, according to the brewer. The Labatt spokesperson said the company worked with other nearby wholesalers to move in more beer for after the game.

"Our wholesaler is doing an incredible job trying to keep Labatt stocked, yet we will likely run out," the spokesperson said. "We are almost out of all inventory allotted for the month."

THE YEAR IN BEER: TRENDS AND TOP BRANDS FOR 2019

Labatt USA is owned by the Rochester, New York-based FIFCO USA. The brewer touts itself as one of the top 10 beer companies in the U.S. Its other brands include regional brands like Genessee Brewing, craft brewery Magic Hat and fruity malt beverage line Seagram's Escapes.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Unfortunately for Bills fans and Labatt, Buffalo's season ended when it fell to Houston 22-19 in overtime Saturday.