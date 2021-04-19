Budweiser will pay rent for 5 essentials workers with new contest

Budweiser is looking to reward some of the "hardest working hands" in America.

The beer company announced Monday that it's launching a contest that will pay $5,000 toward housing costs for five essential workers.

Eligible workers include those who are in food-running, healthcare, construction, shift work and any other field that "use their hands the most."

Contest entries will be accepted from Monday, April 19, to Wednesday, May 5. To enter for a chance to win, contestants must share a social media post that has an image of their hands and a caption that explains why they think they have the hardest working hands in the country.

Each post must use the hashtags #HardestWorkingHands and #Contest as well as follow the respective Budweiser USA account on the social media platform of their choosing. Eligible contestants must also be at least 21 years of age and a U.S. resident.

For those who aren’t shift workers themselves, nominations are still welcome for favorite essential workers in their life – no purchase necessary.

"We know that shift workers have had a trying year, and have worked tirelessly through the pandemic to ensure communities continue to run smoothly." Budweiser’s Vice President Monica Rustgi told FOX Business via email. "Awarding five shift workers with $5,000 (the average cost people in American are behind on rent) to help cover their housing costs, [and] will hopefully give them and their hard working hands a much-deserved break."

Budweiser’s $5,000 cash prize for housing follows its free beer promotion for consumers who receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Samuel Adams, Crane Brewing and several other local breweries are offering similar free beer promotions for vaccinated drinkers, too.