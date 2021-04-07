Budweiser launches commercial on National Beer Day encouraging people to get vaccinated

Budweiser released a new campaign amplifying the role the coronavirus vaccine plays in helping the world get back to "the shared moments we've missed."

The company dropped its nearly 40-second spot dubbed “Good Times are Coming" on Wednesday as part of the brand's “It’s Up To You” initiative with the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative.

The “It’s Up To You" initiative, launched in February, is one of the largest public education efforts in U.S. history "helping the public feel confident and prepared to get vaccinated once a vaccine is available to them," according to the Ad Council.

Budweiser's ad starts with the words "Remember this?" and transitions into a multitude of images showing groups of people drinking Budweiser in various public settings such as backyard barbeques, baseball games and concerts.

At the end of the ad, the screen goes dark, leaving the message: "Good times are coming. Now we have a shot."

Under the clip posted to YouTube, the company noted that the purpose of the campaign is to express the "vital ongoing message around the importance of learning more about the COVID-19 vaccines" and how they help get us back to normal.

The company is also directing viewers to GetVaccineAnswers.org where they can learn more about the vaccines.

With the new ad, Budweiser joins an increasing number of companies that are promoting the vaccine and encouraging their own employees to get inoculated.

A few weeks ago, Google released a "Get back to what you love" spot which emphasizes that the "vaccine gives us reason for hope."

"As the vaccine becomes more available, you may have questions. Search 'COVID vaccine' to get the facts," Google said.

Similarly, a slew of major retailers including Kroger, Trader Joe's, Instacart and Dollar General, are also offering financial incentives to their workers to encourage them to get the COVID-19 vaccine.