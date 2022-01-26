Budweiser to advertise during Super Bowl 2022 after brief hiatus

After a brief hiatus, Budweiser is getting back into the advertising game during this year's Super Bowl.

"After a year on the side lines to support COVID-19 vaccine education and awareness efforts, Budweiser is officially coming back to the big game with a bolder and more heart-warming spot," the company told FOX Business in a statement.

In 2021, the brand made the decision not to advertise any of its products during the Super Bowl.

Instead, Budweiser donated the money that would have been used on its iconic commercials to the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative Vaccine Education Initiative, a public health communication campaign, and additional efforts to support vaccine adoption efforts.

"This year, we knew that in order to best continue supporting the community, our resources would be better served in support of vaccine awareness and education, something we’re all looking toward in order to bring us back together again safely," Monica Rustgi, vice president of marketing for Budweiser, told FOX Business in a statement after the company made its announcement in 2021.

Now, the company touted that its "fan-favorite brand icon" would reappear on TV screens during the game. Budweiser posted a teaser on its social media channels.

In a 10-second video clip, the company wrote "We're back" with footage of its famed horses galloping in the background.