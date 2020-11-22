Brewery to deliver beer by reindeer this holiday season

Beer and Christmas make a great pair.

Continue Reading Below

While Christmas this year may look different than it usually does due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, some companies are still hoping to make the holiday season special. Since Santa is known for using reindeer to deliver toys and gifts around the world, one Colorado brewery is also going to use the animals for deliveries.

Breckenridge Brewery is offering fans the opportunity to get a delivery of beer pulled to their homes by reindeer. On the brewery’s website, the promotion is described as a way to “spread some holiday cheer” while also “staying safe at home to celebrate.”

'CAKE BOSS' STAR BUDDY VALASTRO'S ADVICE TO BUSINESS OWNERS DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: 'YOU'VE GOT TO PIVOT'

According to the website, the offer is open to residents of Denver and Cascade (which are located in an area that the brewery describes as the North Pole of Colorado). Once the delivery is made (which will consist of a mini-keg of the brewery’s popular Christmas Ale), the recipients will have an opportunity to pet and feed the reindeer.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

On Instagram, the brewery wrote, “Get your Christmas Ale delivered by reindeer this year! (yes, reindeer.) We want to spread some socially distanced holiday cheer so we’ve teamed up with Moon Deer Ranch to deliver a one-of-a-kind holiday experience -- Reinbeer Deliveries on December 5 & 6th!”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

Residents of the two cities can register online through Dec. 2. Five winners will be picked in each city and the brewery will set up delivery times ahead of the event (so that the winners aren’t just surprised by a reindeer suddenly knocking on their door).