CEO of BrewDog offering bars as COVID-19 vaccination venues: 'We have waiting areas, huge refrigerators'

It is the season of giving, even for businesses.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many bars and restaurants in Scotland and other European countries have been forced to close down. While this has been devastating for businesses, one chain is offering to use its closed locations to help with the vaccine rollout.

James Watt, co-founder of the brewery and pub chain BrewDog, tweeted at Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, and Matt Hancock, British secretary of state for health and social care, offering up assistance. Watt said he would be willing to allow them to use closed BrewDog locations for the vaccine rollout, citing the locations’ waiting areas and large refrigerators.

The message read, “We would like to offer our closed BrewDog venues to help with a quick roll-out of the vaccine. For free. We have waiting areas, huge refrigerators, separate rooms for vaccinations and an ace team who can help organize. We want to help.”

Sturgeon responded to the tweet, “Thank you. I’ll pass this on to our vaccination team.”

A new variant of the coronavirus that is thought to be more easily transmissible was recently discovered in Britain, prompting the country to implement new, strict lockdown measures.

According to the BrewDog website, the company has bars located in Scotland, England and Wales, along with several bars in the United States (although no mention has been made of using any of these locations for vaccine rollouts).

Fox News previously reported that Britain became the first nation in the world to approve AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine, with rollout and distribution set to get underway by early next week. The British government has reportedly ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine and plans to start administering doses on Monday.

The U.K. was also the first to approve Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine, jumping ahead of both the European Union and the U.S. medical regulators.

