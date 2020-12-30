NYC restaurants can sell food, takeout on sidewalks through 2021

Restaurants in New York City are getting a bit of a boost.

On Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that restaurants will be added to the city’s Open Storefronts program, which allows businesses to use part of their sidewalk to display and sell merchandise and “provide queuing areas.”

Now restaurants will be allowed to use sidewalks for take-out orders and to sell pre-packaged foods.

De Blasio also announced the Open Storefronts program has been extended through Sept. 30, 2021.

The program, which was created to help businesses recover from the coronavirus-caused losses, was initially set to end at the end of the year.

The Open Storefronts program requires businesses and restaurants to leave an eight-foot path of sidewalk from the curb.

Restaurants and businesses also have to bring all furniture and goods inside when they’re closed and they cannot use the sidewalks in front of adjacent businesses.

“Open Storefronts has given business owners an easy way to maximize their space and keep customers safe as they shop,” de Blasio said in a statement. “And by introducing restaurants into the program, we’re giving local eateries more ways than ever to keep their communities vibrant.”

“We remain committed to giving small businesses more chances to thrive, and we’re excited to give them more opportunities to participate in this program throughout the winter and warmer months,” de Blasio added.

According to NY Eater, de Blasio launched the Open Storefronts program in October to help businesses during the holiday season.